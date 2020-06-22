Jammu, Jun 22 (PTI) A driver of a vehicle had a narrow escape when a bridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, officials said.

The bridge on a river in the Panjgrahi belt of the district collapsed when the vehicle was crossing it, they said, adding that the driver suffered injuries.

Also Read | Gujarat Reports 563 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

Due to the collapse of the bridge, several hamlets have been cut off, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)