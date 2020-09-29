Guwahati, Sep 28 (PTI) Peasant body Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) on Monday demanded that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who holds the Home portfolio, be brought into the ambit of investigation in the Assam Police recruitment question paper leak scam.

Addressing a press meet here, KMSS president Bhasco De Saikia said that a probe by the CBI or a sitting High Court judge, and not by the state police, is necessary in the case as, according to him, the entire scandal is the result of a "nexus between the CM, BJP and the RSS".

"One thing is getting clear that many top police officials are involved in this scam. The police come under the Home department, which is held by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. So, he should also be brought under the ambit of the probe," Saikia said.

"As per our information, three parties are involved in this scam. These are Dispur (Secretariat), Hengerabari (BJP headquarters) and Keshavdham (RSS state office)," he alleged.

KMSS' jailed Adviser Akhil Gogoi had on Saturday claimed that the question paper leak scam is much bigger than the Vyapam scandal that rocked Madhya Pradesh a few years back, and alleged that the BJP-led state government is involved in it.

The Vyapam scam refers to irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also called Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, for admission in professional courses and state services.

On September 20, the question paper of the written examination for 597 posts of unarmed sub-inspectors in Assam Police got leaked and the test was cancelled minutes after it had commenced.

Around 66,000 candidates had appeared for the written test in 154 centres across the state. Former deputy inspector general of police P K Dutta and senior BJP leader Diban Deka were the key accused in the case and both are absconding.

A total of 20 people have so far been arrested in this connection.

