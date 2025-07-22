Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 22 (ANI): British Navy's F-35 fighter jet finally took off from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Tuesday after remaining grounded at the airport for over a month following a fault in the hydraulic system.

The fighter jet had made an emergency landing at the airport on June 14.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Rain Lashes National Capital, Waterlogging in Some Areas, IMD Predicts More Showers in Coming Hours (Watch Videos).

The British Navy aircraft is a part of the UK Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales.

The fighter jet was out on a routine sortie when it developed a snag and could not land on the ship. The plane reached the Thiruvananthapuram airport, which was designated as the emergency recovery airfield, and requested emergency landing permission.

Also Read | Fact Check: Was BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay Caught in Obscene Act With Woman? Old Video Goes Viral Again With Fake Claim About Fictional Legislator.

The Indian Air Force provided all required support and assisted in the process, including refuelling.

A technical team from the UK Royal Air Force had arrived to repair it, and the 5th-generation stealth fighter aircraft was parked at the Bay in the airport for many days. It was later moved to the Air India hangar, where a team from the UK was brought in to repair the fighter jet.

F-35Bs are highly advanced stealth jets, built by Lockheed Martin, and are prized for their short take-off and vertical landing capability.

Images of the "lonely F-35B", parked on the tarmac and soaked by the Kerala monsoon rains, spawned memes on social media.

The Kerala Tourism Department was the first to share an image of the aircraft on social media X with a humorous caption, "Kerala, the destination you'll never want to leave", and this was quickly followed by similar posts from Milma (Kerala's dairy cooperative), the Kerala Police, the State AIDS Control Society, and several private organisations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)