Thiruvananthapuram, June 15: A United Kingdom (UK) Navy F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Saturday evening due to low fuel, according to sources. The aircraft, which is part of the British Carrier Strike Group's aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, is currently stationed at the airport.

Air Force officials have termed the emergency landing a routine diversion, stating it was fully aware of the situation, provided all necessary assistance, and is coordinating with relevant agencies. "This is a normal occurrence of diversion by an F-35. The IAF was fully aware and facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons. All assistance is being provided, and the IAF is coordinating with all relevant agencies," the IAF said in their statement. More details about the incident are awaited. British F-35 Lightning Fighter Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing at Thiruvananthapuram Airport After Failed Warship Return Due to Rough Seas, Low Fuel.

The Indian Navy and the United Kingdom's Carrier Strike Group (UK CSG25) conducted a joint naval drill, commonly known as a Passage Exercise (PASSEX), in the western Arabian Sea earlier this week. This marked the UK Strike Group's "first major engagement" after entering the Indo-Pacific region."UK CSG25 joined the Indian Navy for an exercise in the western Arabian Sea," read a post from the UK Carrier Strike Group.

The Indian Navy had earlier stated, "INS Tabar, along with a submarine and P-8I aircraft of the Indian Navy, participated in a Passage Exercise in the North Arabian Sea on 09 and 10 June 2025 with HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Richmond from the UK Carrier Strike Group." The two-day exercise included various naval activities such as coordinated anti-submarine operations, tactical manoeuvres, unified control of helicopters, and professional exchanges between naval officers. Punjab: IAF Apache Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Near Pathankot in Nangalpur, Video Surfaces.

"The multi-faceted naval exercise included unified control of integral helicopters, tactical manoeuvres, coordinated anti-submarine ops and professional exchange of officers," the statement read. "The joint exercise underscores the deepening cooperation between the two navies and showcases shared commitment to maritime security and robust bilateral ties," the Navy added in its statement.

