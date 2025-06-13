An Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing in Punjab’s Nangalpur area near Pathankot on Friday, June 13. The incident drew local residents to the spot, with visuals shared by PTI showing the chopper grounded in a civil zone, surrounded by curious onlookers. The reason for the emergency landing remains unclear at this time. No injuries have been reported so far. More details are awaited from the IAF. In a similar incident, last week on June 6, another IAF helicopter made an emergency landing in Uttar Pradesh's Saharpur after experiencing a technical snag. Indian Air Force Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Saharanpur Field After Mid-Air Technical Snag (Watch Video).

IAF Apache Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Punjab’s Nangalpur

VIDEO | Pathankot, Punjab: An Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made emergency landing in Nangalpur area. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ciTWQsST3g — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 13, 2025

