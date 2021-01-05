New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh was briefed on Tuesday by Border Road Organisation (BRO) Director General Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry on various ongoing and proposed road and bridge projects in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast, according to an official statement.

In the last 5 to 6 years, about a dozen BRO bridges have come up in the single Lok Sabha constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda itself, the notable among which are Atal Setu at Basohli and Devika bridge at Udhampur," the statement noted.

Singh, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Udhampur, handles the Ministry of Development of North-East Region (DoNER).

Chaudhry informed Singh that the proposed Chattergala tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir will connect Kathua district with Doda enroute the new highway via Basohli-Bani, the ministry said in the statement.

This landmark tunnel is likely to take about four years to complete after its construction work starts and it will cost around Rs 3,000 crore, the ministry noted.

According to the statement, Singh said the demand for the tunnel at Chattergalla had been pending for several years, but somehow not taken up by earlier governments because of their different priorities.

Due to this tunnel, the travel time from Doda to Lakhanpur would be reduced to four hours, it mentioned.

Chaudhry also talked about other important BRO projects that are going on in hilly and difficult terrains of Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

"About the Northeast, Dr. Jitendra Singh received an update about BRO projects in different states, particularly about four road projects funded by the North Eastern Council (NEC)...in Mizoram and two BRO projects in Manipur," the statement said.

