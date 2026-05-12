Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 12, 2026: JSW Energy, HFCL and Indian Hotels Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday

Shares of Indian electric vehicle companies closed higher on Monday, May 11, following PM Narendra Modi’s call to boost EV adoption and reduce fuel consumption amid the Middle East crisis. Ather Energy led the surge with a 6.02per cent gain, while JBM Auto, Ola Electric, and Olectra Greentech also saw significant climbs on the BSE. That said, stocks of several companies will be in the spotlight today, May 12.

Investors and traders are prepping for Tuesday's trading session with several key stocks likely to be in focus. As they prepare for buying and selling of stocks, we bring you a list of shares that are expected to be in the spotlight today. Shares to watch today include JSW Energy, Ather Energy, Indian Hotels, Afcons Infra, Paradeep Phosphates, and HFCL. Stock Market Holidays in April 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.

Of all stocks mentioned above, shares of Ather Energy Limited (NSE: ATHERENERG), JSW Energy Limited (NSE: JSWENERGY) and The Indian Hotels Company Limited (NSE: INDHOTEL) all saw mixed results in the last trading session of Monday, May 11. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of Ather Energy Limited (NSE: ATHERENERG) grew by INR 47.95, whereas stocks of JSW Energy Limited (NSE: JSWENERGY) and The Indian Hotels Company Limited (NSE: INDHOTEL) fell by INR 13.20 and INR 8.25 each, respectively.

On the other hand, shares of HFCL Limited (NSE: HFCL), Afcons Infrastructure Limited (NSE: AFCONS) and Paradeep Phosphates Limited (NSE: PARADEEP) also witnessed mixed results at the end of Monday's trading session. While stocks of HFCL Limited (NSE: HFCL) grew by INR 8.26, shares of Afcons Infrastructure Limited (NSE: AFCONS) and Paradeep Phosphates Limited (NSE: PARADEEP) fell by INR 14.40 and INR 1.33 each. Stock Market Today: Sensex Closes 1,312 Points Down, Nifty Slips Below 24,000 As Donald Trump Rejects Iran’s Peace Proposal.

As the markets open for Tuesday's trading session, investors remain focused on how these sectoral shifts and individual price corrections will balance out. While the push for green energy continues to provide a tailwind for EV players like Ather Energy, the mixed performance across the infrastructure, hospitality, and telecom sectors suggests a cautious approach from traders. Market participants will likely keep a close eye on global cues and domestic policy updates as they navigate the volatility and look for strategic entry points in these trending stocks.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).