Pakistan Allowed Iran To Park Military, Spy Aircrafts During East Asia War To Avoid US Strikes: Report

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Pakistan quietly permitted Iranian military and surveillance aircraft to use its airfields during the Iran-US conflict, according to American officials cited in a report by CBS News. The report said the aircraft movements may have helped shield Iranian assets from potential US airstrikes while Islamabad publicly positioned itself as a neutral mediator in the crisis.

US officials told the broadcaster that Iran dispersed aircraft to neighbouring countries as tensions escalated, including sending military and intelligence-gathering aircraft into Pakistan and civilian planes into Afghanistan. 'Ceasefire on Life Support': Donald Trump Calls Iran’s Latest Proposal ‘Piece of Garbage’.

Pakistan Allowed Iran To Park Military Aircrafts During East Asia War

According to the report, Tehran deployed several aircraft, including an Iranian Air Force RC-130 reconnaissance aircraft, to Nur Khan Airbase. The aircraft is a surveillance and intelligence-gathering version of the Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport plane.

The strategically significant airbase, located near Pakistan’s military headquarters in Rawalpindi, reportedly sustained damage during Operation Sindoor in 2025. US officials quoted by CBS News suggested the relocation of aircraft formed part of a broader Iranian effort to preserve military and aviation assets as the conflict intensified. Iran’s Draft Proposal for US Talks; Demands Ending War, Removing Sanctions, Lifting Naval Blockade.

Pakistan Rejects Allegations

A senior Pakistani official denied the report’s claims while speaking to CBS News. “Nur Khan base is right in the heart of [the] city, a large fleet of aircrafts parked there can’t be hidden from [the] public eye," the official said. Pakistan has publicly maintained that it sought to play a stabilising and diplomatic role during the conflict while avoiding direct involvement.

Afghan Officials Cite Iranian Aircraft Movement

An Afghan civil aviation official told CBS News that an Iranian civilian aircraft operated by Mahan Air landed in Kabul shortly before the conflict began and remained there after Iran closed its airspace. According to the official, Taliban aviation authorities later moved the aircraft to Herat near the Iranian border after Pakistani air raids on Kabul in March heightened security concerns.

The official said Taliban authorities feared Kabul airport could become a target during escalating tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban government over alleged support for Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan. The Afghan official added that it was the only Iranian aircraft remaining in Afghanistan.

Taliban chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid denied the allegations involving Iranian aircraft. “No, that’s not true and Iran doesn’t need to do that," Mujahid told CBS News. The report described Islamabad as attempting to balance ties with United States, Iran and China during the conflict, while presenting itself internationally as a mediator and regional stabilising force.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CBS News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).