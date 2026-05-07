India News | BRO's Project Vartak Celebrates 66th Raising Day with Pride and Dedication

Tezpur (Assam) [India], May 7 (ANI): Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Project VARTAK celebrated its 66th Raising Day with great pride and enthusiasm on Thursday at Tezpur, Assam, commemorating more than six decades of dedicated service towards nation-building and strategic infrastructure development in the North Eastern Region of India.

According to a press release, originally raised as Project Tusker on May 7, 1960, Project VARTAK holds the distinction of being the first project of BRO to commence road construction activities in the country. In 1963, following the Indianisation of project names, it was rechristened as Project VARTAK. Since its inception, the Project has remained at the forefront of providing vital connectivity in some of the most challenging and strategically sensitive regions of the nation.

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During 1964-65, the Project successfully undertook the formidable task of improving the Bhalukpong-Tenga-Tawang axis, including formation cutting works connecting Bomdila with Sela and surfacing works from Bhalukpong to Rupa. These challenging tasks were executed under extremely adverse terrain and weather conditions by the dedicated personnel of the 14 Border Roads Task Force.

At present, Project VARTAK operates through its Task Forces located at Tenga, Sapper Camp and Khirmu. The Project is entrusted with the construction, development and maintenance of strategically important roads in Sonitpur District of Assam and West Kameng and Tawang Districts of Arunachal Pradesh, extending up to the international border.

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Project VARTAK is presently responsible for approximately 2066.90 km of road network, including significant stretches in high-altitude and snow-bound regions. The Project maintains strategically important passes and locations, including Womingla, Bumla, Yangtse, Nagula, Y Junction, Klemta, Lungro GG, Monkey Pass, Lungar, Dhaula and Assam Hill. Regular snow clearance and restoration works are carried out to ensure year-round operational connectivity for both civilian and defence requirements.

Currently, 67 roads with 119 ongoing works are in progress within the Project Area of Responsibility. The Project is also maintaining 1309.22 km of roads and carrying out snow clearance operations over 550.83 km under extremely demanding climatic and geographical conditions.

Apart from infrastructure development, Project VARTAK has consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment towards disaster response, humanitarian assistance and restoration of connectivity during floods, landslides and other natural calamities in the North Eastern Region. Its timely response has played a crucial role in ensuring uninterrupted communication and support to local populations as well as defence forces.

According to Defence PRO, the personnel of Project VARTAK continue to work tirelessly in difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions, contributing significantly towards operational preparedness, socio-economic development and national integration in remote border areas.

On the occasion of its 66th Raising Day, Project VARTAK reaffirmed its commitment towards strengthening border infrastructure, enhancing connectivity and serving the nation with excellence in the most challenging frontiers of the country. (ANI)

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