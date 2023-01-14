Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 14 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha on Saturday participated in the Bhogi celebrations organised in Hyderabad on the occasion of Pongal.

The celebrations were organised by Bharat Jagruthi at KBR park here and Kavitha was seen participating in the bonfire ritual. The colourful ritual also saw the presence of a pair of cows covered in bright shawls.

Bhogi is celebrated on the first day of the four-day Pongal, one of the significant Hindu harvest festivals.

It is primarily celebrated in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka in honour of Lord Indra, the God of Rains & Clouds. Farmers worship Indra and seek blessings for good rain, harvest, and prosperity. So, the day is also known as Indran. (ANI)

