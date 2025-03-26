Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 26 (ANI): The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLCs today staged a protest at the Telangana Legislative Council to highlight unfulfilled promises made by the Congress Government--like providing 10 grams of gold to eligible women for their marriage.

The MLCs were holding Gold Bricks Inscribed with "10 Grams Gold" in Telugu, Hindi, and English.

Present at the protest, BRS MLC K Kavitha criticized Congress for neglecting its promise made during the general elections in Telangana.

Speaking to ANI, Kavitha reminded Congress of the guarantees given by the party, particularly by Sonia Gandhi.

She stated, "During the general election, Congress Government, especially Sonia Gandhi, had come to Telangana and given 6 guarantees. One among the 6 guarantees is to give 10 grams of gold to young women who are getting married, along with Rs 1 lakh cheque under the Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme, which was earlier started by BRS govt."

She said that despite these promises, the Congress government has failed, "After coming to power, Congress has grossly ignored this promise...we demand Sonia Gandhi come to Telangana and direct her government to fulfil this promise."

Meanwhile, BRS MLC K Kavitha said on Monday that the party will "oppose" the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Parliament.

Speaking to ANI after attending an Iftar Party, in Banswada, K Kavitha reiterated the support of the BRS party for the Muslim Community and acknowledged the support of the minority community during the Telangana movement.

"We are celebrating Ramzan with our people in Banswada, and we are talking about the current situation of the central government and how the current central government is trying to bring a bill that is going to take control of the Waqf properties of Muslims. BRS as a party will oppose that, and we are with our Muslim community, we have always been with them. We have always worked for the empowerment of the Muslim community... During the Telangana movement, the community supported us... Peace should prevail in the entire country and Telangana. So we will oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament," Kavitha said. (ANI)

