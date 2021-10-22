New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh is on his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC).

The BSF chief arrived at BSF headquarters Kashmir on Thursday and visited sensitive forward areas of Tangdhar, Kupwara and Bandipora on Friday.

Also Read | TTD Online Ticket Booking: Special Entry Darshan Tickets Released for Visiting Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh; Here's How To Book.

During his visit, the DG was briefed by the local BSF Commanders about the security situation and operational preparedness along the LoC, the BSF said.

He held discussions with field commanders and reviewed the overall deployment and domination plan of BSF during the visit.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: 3 Days of Record Rainfall Causes Losses Worth Rs 2,000 Crore in Kumaon Region.

The DG also interacted with officers and jawans on the ground through "Prahari Sammelan" and lauded the high levels of professionalism of BSF personnel. He exhorted them to remain alert for any eventuality.

Singh was accompanied by Rajesh Mishra, IG BSF (Kashmir Frontier). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)