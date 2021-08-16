Jammu, Aug 15 (PTI) Border Security Force (BSF) Director General S S Deshwal on Sunday evening flagged off a 1,993-km-long cyclothon from the Octeroi border outpost in Jammu to Gujarat under the Fit India movement on the 75th Independence Day.

The 'Freedom Cyclothon 2021' flagging off ceremony was also attended by N S Jamwal, IG, BSF Jammu, other officers of the border guarding force and several dignitaries.

Also Read | Shillong Violence: Total Curfew, Internet Services Cut in 4 Meghalaya Districts, State Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui Quits.

A colourful cultural programme was presented by the Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB), Jammu, school children of border schools of R S Pura, the BSF Secondary School, Jammu, and the Harman Cultural and Education Society, Punjab, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)