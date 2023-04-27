Amritsar (Punjab), Apr 27 (PTI) Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone carrying heroin and opium near the India-Pakistan border here on Thursday morning, officials said.

The BSF personnel opened fire after they spotted a drone entering the Indian territory near Dhanoe Kalan village here, according to an official statement.

During a search operation in the area, the personnel recovered a partially damaged black drone of DJI Matrice 300 RTK model, it added.

The drone had a large package attached to it, containing an iron ring and two small packets each of heroin and opium.

A total of two kg heroin and 170 gm opium were recovered, the statement added.

