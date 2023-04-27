Surat, April 27: In a shocking incident, the villagers in Gujarat's Gandhinagar indulged in a violent clash as an argument over pet mating turned violent on Monday. The incident took place after a pet dog belonging to a villager was caught trying to mate with a pet dog of another villager. The police intervened and stopped the clashes.

According to a report published by the Times of India, Rajeshsinh Jhala, a resident of Pahadia village in Dehgam taluka of Gandhinagar, filed a complaint against his neighbour Ratansinh. According to the complaint, Himmatsinh, the father of Rajeshsinh, was walking their pet dog on Monday evening when Ratansinh's dog tried to mate with it. Himmatsinh asked Ratansinh to keep his dog away. But Ratansinh did not listen and abused Himmatsinh. When Himmatsinh objected, Ratansinh threw stones at him. Soon, the situation worsened after both families joined and started attacking each other. Maharashtra Violence: Clash Erupts Between Two Groups Over Playing Loud Music Outside Mosque in Jalgaon, 45 Arrested (See Pics).

Based on the complaint, Ratansinh and seven of his family members have been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including grievous hurt, endangering human lives, unlawful assembling, provocation against public peace and criminal intimidation. Rajeshsinh also filed a complaint stating Rajeshsinh and his four family members attacked him and his family. Amity University’s Students Clash Over Seat in Class, Five Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

The Gujarat police said that they have arrested five persons in connection with the incident, and the rest are on the run. Rakhial PSI N M Chaudhary said the two families had not been on talking terms for long. In such a scenario, when the dogs began mating, the two families got to indulge in a brawl.

