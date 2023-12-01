New Delhi, December 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the Border Security Force on its raising day, saying its valour and unwavering spirit in protecting the nation is a testament to their dedication. BSF Raising Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Border Security Force Personnel; Says, 'Their Valour and Unwavering Spirit Is Testament To Their Dedication'

He said on X, "On BSF's Raising Day, we laud this excellent force, which has made a mark as a guardian of our frontiers. Their valour and unwavering spirit in protecting our nation is a testament to their dedication. I would also like to appreciate the role of BSF during rescue and relief work in the wake of natural disasters." BSF Rising Day 2023: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Honours Fallen Heroes at BSF's 59th Raising Day in Jharkhand' Hazaribagh (Watch Video)

PM Modi Extends Greeting on BSF Raising Day 2023

The BSF is deployed on India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

