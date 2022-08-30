Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], August 30 (ANI): The Border Security force (BSF) has apprehended a smuggler red-handed with 6 gold biscuits in the Murshidabad district on the Bangladesh border.

The total weight of the seized gold biscuits is 699.47 grams and the Indian market value approximately is Rs 36.3 lakh. The smuggler was taking these biscuits from a Bangladeshi smuggler but was nabbed by officers on duty.

The apprehended smuggler was identified as Shamim Sheikh of Murshidabad.

During preliminary interrogation, apprehended smuggler Shamim Sheikh revealed that he had taken these biscuits from a Bangladeshi smuggler Obai in a black bag.

"Our jawans are committed to completely stopping smuggling in the area. It has been possible to stop smuggling in the area only due to the vigilance and understanding of the jawans," Virendra Kumar, officiating Commanding Officer of 115 Battalion said.

The seized gold biscuits and the apprehended smuggler have been handed over to Custom Office Aurangabad for further legal action. (ANI)

