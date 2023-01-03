New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday morning neutralised an armed Pakistani intruder who was approaching the border security fence in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector from across the border.

BSF's troops under Border Outpost Channa of Gurdaspur Sector observed the suspected movement of the intruder around 8.30 am and neutralised him when he kept on moving towards the fence despite being challenged.

"Today at about 0830 hrs, BSF troops of BOP Channa of Gurdaspur Sector observed suspected movement of an armed Pak intruder ahead of B S Fence who was approaching B S Fence from Pak side. The suspected intruder was challenged and neutralised by BSF troops," said the BSF in a statement.

On Tuesday, during morning hours, alert Border Security Force troops observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani armed miscreant ahead of Border fencing, in the area falling near bordering Village - Dariya Mansoor.

Troops challenged the miscreant, but he did not stop and continued moving ahead. Sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, BSF troops fired upon the miscreant in self-defence, killing him on the spot, read a statement from BSF.

On search, a gun was found near the body of the Pakistani miscreant. Extensive search of the area is in progress.

The BSF, which guards the 7,419 km India-Pakistan border, apprehended 22 Pakistani fishermen and seized 79 fishing boats in the most inhospitable, marshy and difficult terrain of Creeks and Harami Nalla in Gujarat's Bhuj sector in 2022.

The Pakistani intruder was neutralised a day after the BSF recovered another Pakistani drone with a consignment of approximately 1 kg of Heroin near the International Border (IB) in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector.

In 2022, the BSF successfully detected and captured 22 drones and seized 316.988 kgs of Heroin, 67 weapons, and 850 rounds of live cartridges, killed two Pakistan intruders and apprehended 23 Pakistan Nationals in different incidents in Punjab Frontier. (ANI)

