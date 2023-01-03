Mumbai, January 3: In a shocking incident that took place in Karnataka, a painter was allegedly killed during a fight over sharing an earphone during New Year celebrations in Bengaluru. As per reports, the New Year celebrations turned ugly when a fight over sharing a earphone ended in the murder of a 27-year-old.

According to a report in the Times of India, the shocking incident took place late on Saturday night during New Year celebrations at Doddanamangala in southeast Bengaluru. The victim has been identified as Karteek Kumar, a resident of Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu. After the incident came to light, the police arrested Kumar's colleagues, Rajaneesh and Ravi on murder charges. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Jumps to Death After Husband Sends Divorce Notice, Alleges Mental Abuse and Torture in 'Suicide Note'.

Reportedly, the incident took place at a newly constructed building. While two accused have been arrested, two others are still at large. Police officials said that Kumar and four of his colleagues were painting the building and even lived on the same premises. On New Year's Eve, the five parties together and even consumed alcohol.

An officer said that it was Rajaneesh's birthday that day. He further said that Rajaneesh had a habit of listening to music before going to sleep. On New Year's Eve night, he saw that his earphones were missing and on searching for the same, he found Kumar using it to listen music. Bengaluru Shocker: Class 10 Student Ends Life After Being Scolded by Teacher for Copying in Class Test; Suicide Note Says 'Mom, I Am Sorry'.

Post this, a fight broke out when Rajaneesh and three others beat Kumar with hands and wooden logs. The officer said that a mason, who was also sleeping in the same building, pacified the five workers, following which they all went to sleep. However, the next day Kumar did not wake up. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

