BSF jawan who succumbed to his injuries after unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers on the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramgarh sector (Pic credit/ BSF)

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Border Security Forces on Thursday saluted the supreme sacrifice of their colleague who succumbed to his injuries sustained during unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramgarh sector.

"Director General & all ranks of Border Security Force salute the supreme sacrifice of HC/GD Lal Fam Kima of 148 Bn who succumbed to injuries during unprovoked Cross Border Firing incident along the Jammu Border. Prahari Parivar stands by his family in this trying time," BSF said in a post on X.

The 28-year-old BSF personnel had sustained bullet injuries after Pakistan rangers violated the ceasefire along the international border in Ramgarh. He was rushed to Community Health Centre Ramgarh for treatment, from where he was shifted to a Military hospital after receiving first aid, and later succumbed to his injuries.

A local told ANI that he was witness to a heavy exchange of fire between the BSF troopers and the Rangers around 2-2.30 am.

"There was a heavy exchange of fire (between the BSF troops and Pakistan Rangers). The locals panicked as the Pakistan forces resorted to unprovoked firing QO stayed indoors," the local told ANI.

"The firing took place after 4-5 years", he added.

The firing started in the intervening night of November 8-9 by Pakistan Rangers and the BSF befittingly replied to the ceasefire violation along the international border in the Ramgarh and Arnia sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

In a statement, the BSF made it clear that its personnel deployed in the Ramgarh sector replied in a befitting manner after the Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing during the night intervening November 8-9. (ANI)

