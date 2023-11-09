Lucknow, November 9: Former UP Minister Ashutosh Tandon passed away here on Thursday, following a prolonged illness. He was the son of former MP Lalji Tandon and a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government from 2017 to 2022. Ashutosh Tandon, popularly known as Gopal ji, was in hospital since the past few months after he developed lung infection and then dengue. Girish Bapat Dies: BJP MP From Pune Dies at 73, Breathes Last at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2023 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).