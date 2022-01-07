Ferozepur (Punjab), Jan 7 (PTI) The Border Security Force Friday recovered an abandoned Pakistani boat in Sutlej river near a Border Out Post along the India-Pakistan border, sources said.

They said the wooden boat was found by a BSF patrol.

Also Read | Public Holidays Not Part of Fundamental Rights, Time to Reduce Their Numbers: Bombay High Court.

However, nothing suspicious was recovered from the boat, the sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)