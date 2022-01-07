Mumbai, January 7: Ruling that there is “no legally enforceable fundamental right to a public holiday and whether or not to declare a particular day as a public holiday or optional holiday is a matter of government policy,” the Bombay High Court is of the view that the number of public holidays in India are already high and that there is a need to decrease their numbers and not increase them, reported The Indian Express.

The Bombay High Court made the observations and rejected a plea seeking directions to the Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. According to the Indian Express report, the plea asked for directions to declare August 2 as a public holiday to celebrate the Liberation Day of the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

A division bench of Justice Gautam S Patel and Madhav J Jamdar rejected the plea for declaring August 2 as public holiday in Dadra and Nagar Haveli on account of the UT's Liberation or Independence day saying that when the court had earlier directed Good Friday to be observed as a gazetted holiday, that was keeping in mind the Christian population in the area. However, the current plea was not on the same footing and the bench rejected the plea saying there are already too many public holidays, and their numbers need to be reduced rather than increased.

