Amritsar, October 29: The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a China-made drone from a farming field on the outskirts of Daoke village in Punjab's Amritsar during a search operation on Sunday. According to officials, on October 29, during morning hours, on specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a search operation was launched by BSF on the outskirts of Daoke village.

"During a thorough search at about 10:30 am, troops recovered one small drone from the farming field adjacent to Daoke village," the BSF said in a statement. "The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China)," the BSF said. Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Personnel Injured in Unprovoked Firing by Pakistan Rangers in Arnia Sector, Receives Medical Treatment in Hospital (Watch Video).

BSF Recovers China-Made Drone

Punjab | On specific information regarding the presence of drone, a search operation was launched by BSF on the outskirts of Daoke village in Amritsar (Rural) district. Further, during a thorough search, troops recovered 1 drone from the farming field. The recovered drone is a… pic.twitter.com/r9Ofw9Eo3l — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled by BSF, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)