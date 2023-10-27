A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was injured when Pakistan rangers opened unprovoked firing at five Indian posts along the International Border (IB) in the Arnia and Suchetgarh sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night. Video shared by news agency ANI, shows the BSF jawan receiving medical treatment in hospital. His condition is said to be stable. Jammu and Kashmir: ‘Explosion’ Heard After Unprovoked Firing on BSF Posts by Pakistan Rangers in RS Pura Sector (Watch Video).

BSF Jawan Injured in Arnia

#WATCH | A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel has sustained minor injury in an unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector. He is receiving medical aid in a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/cEH2pk2YDM — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023

