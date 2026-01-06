Mumbai, January 6: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a high alert for North India as a severe cold wave and dense fog are expected to grip the region over the next seven days. Starting today, January 6, 2026, a sharp decline in minimum temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius is predicted across the plains, affecting Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR.

The combination of cold northwesterly winds and high moisture levels is set to create "cold day" to "severe cold day" conditions, significantly impacting daily commutes and public health. Scroll below to see the weather forecast for North India for the next seven days. Chandigarh Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert and Dense Fog Warning Till January 12, Check Details.

North India Live Weather Forecast and Updates

Intensifying Cold Wave Across the Plains, Says IMD

According to the latest IMD bulletin, cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh through January 10. Rajasthan is expected to bear the brunt of the chill, with an orange alert issued for the state as temperatures are forecasted to hover near the freezing mark in districts like Churu and Sikar between January 7 and 11.

In Delhi, the minimum temperature is projected to settle between five degrees Celsius and seven degrees Celsius over the coming nights. While the days may see some sunshine as fog clears by noon, the "wind chill" factor will keep the "RealFeel" temperature significantly lower than the recorded mercury levels.

IMD Predicts Dense to Very Dense Fog

Dense to very dense fog (visibility below 50 meters) is forecasted for early morning and late-night hours across the Indo-Gangetic plains. The IMD has specifically highlighted East Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana as areas where fog will be most persistent until at least January 11. Weather Forecast Today, January 6: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

These conditions are expected to lead to:

Transport Disruptions: Significant delays in rail and air services are anticipated, particularly at major hubs like Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and the Chandigarh International Airport.

Road Safety Risks: Authorities have advised commuters to use fog lights and avoid high speeds on national highways, where visibility may drop to near-zero levels.

Himalayan Impact and Western Disturbances

The current weather pattern is being driven by a weak Western Disturbance currently situated over north Pakistan and the neighbourhood. While this system is bringing light snowfall and rain to the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, it is also funnelling frigid air into the plains. Ground frost warnings have also been issued for isolated pockets of Uttarakhand for the next 48 hours, posing a potential risk to standing winter crops. The cold spell is expected to remain stable with no significant rise in temperatures until after January 13.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2026 11:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).