Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 10 (ANI): Border Security Force on Wednesday rescued a Bangladeshi woman from the clutches of a human trafficking gang and also nabbed a Civic Police Volunteer in this regard.

"On September 9, the troops of South Bengal Frontier rescued a Bangladeshi woman from the clutches of a human trafficking gang and also nabbed a Civic Police Volunteer (working as tout) who was trafficking the said woman illegally from India to Bangladesh through the location of Hakimpur ,112 Battalion BSF, North 24 Paragna border district," said BSF.

As per the release, on September 9, the troops of Border Out Post- Hakimpur,112 Battilion, Sector Kolkata carried out routine checking operation near Hakimpur check post.

"At about 1205 hrs, BSF party observed a suspious woman moving towards Bangladesh side through Hakimpur checkpost. When BSF party stopped her for questioning purpose and asked for any legal documents to prove her identity, she failed to produce any identity documents," said BSF.

Immediately, she was taken in to custody by the BSF party. The woman has been identified as Aina bibi , age 25 years, resident of Khulna, Bangladesh.

BSF said based upon the statement of apprehended Bangladeshi woman, on September 9, a BSF team apprehended, the Civic Police Volunteer from Hakimpur Bus Stand where he was busy in illegall activities of human trafficking.

The apprehended Civic Police Volunteer has been identified as Bijoy Kumar Saha resident of village Arshikari, North 24 PGs. Presently he is working as Civic Police Volunteer at PS Swaroopnagar.

"The matter was further conveyed to PS Swarupnagar. A team of PS Swarupnagar also came to the BSF Check Post(Hakimpur) for verification and found that the person namely Bijoy Kumar Shah is working with PS Swarupnagar as a Civic Police Volunteer," said BSF.

The apprehended Indian tout/ Civic Police Volunteer and Bangladeshi woman have been handed over to Swarupnagar Police Station for further investigation of the human trafficking network working in the area of Hakimpur. FIR has been lodged against the defaulters, said BSF. (ANI)

