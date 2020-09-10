The Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday reserved till Friday its order on the bail application moved by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently under judicial custody in a city jail. A Mumbai Magistrate had sent Rhea to judicial custody for 14 days till September 22 late on September 8 in connection with a case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) pertaining to its probe into the drugs angle surrounding the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita Lokhande Responds To Rhea Chakraborty’s Friend Shibani Dandekar’s ‘Princess’ Comment, Says ‘You Guard Your Friend and I Am Standing By the Family’ (View Tweet)

After spending the night in the NCB lockup, Rhea, 28, was later taken to the Byculla Jail even as her lawyer Satish Maneshinde filed a bail plea on her behalf in the Sessions Court on Wednesday. While the NCB did not seek her remand, the Metropolitan Magistrate had rejected her bail application while sending her to 14-day judicial custody. Nikhil Dwivedi Comes Out in Support of Rhea Chakraborty, Says ‘When All This Is Over, We Would Like to Work With U’

Thursday's decision came after the Special Judge heard the bail plea in the presence of Maneshinde, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande and NCB's investigation officer Kiran Babu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).