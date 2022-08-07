Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati has congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected as the country's 14th Vice President.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes for the glorious victory of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President of the country. "In view of the larger public interest and its own movement, the BSP had given its support to him. It is expected that he will definitely try his best to fulfil his constitutional responsibilities," Mayawati said in a tweet.

Earlier on July 2, Mayawati had announced her party's support for Jagdeep Dhankhar and took twitter for a formal announcement.

"It is well known that due to the lack of consensus between the government and the Opposition in the election for the post of the President, the country's highest post, the election for it was finally held. Now, due to the same situation, the election for the post of Vice-President is also going to be held on 6th August," Mayawati had tweeted.

Dhankhar, on Saturday, won the election by 346 votes after defeating Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

He got 528 votes against Opposition candidate Margaret Alva who secured 182 votes.Outgoing Vice President Venkaiah Naidu spoke to his successor over the phone and congratulated him on being elected as the 14th Vice President of India.

"Heartiest congratulations to Jagdeep Dhankar Ji on being elected as the fourteenth Vice President of India. The nation will greatly benefit from your vast experience and legal expertise. My best wishes for a successful and fruitful tenure. @jdhankhar1," Naidu said in a tweet. (ANI)

