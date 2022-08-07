Prayagraj, Aug 7: A high school student fell to his death from roof of the third floor of the Rajarshi Mandapam building here while playing cricket.

The boy had gone to the roof to collect the ball and fell from the third floor of the building. He died on the spot.

The Kotwali police has sent the body for post-mortem.

Police officials said that the 15-year-old victim was a resident of Batashamandi and a high school student.

He had gone to play cricket with his friends at Rajarshi Mandapam and when the boy did not return home till late in the evening, his family members started searching for him. They reached the place where he used to play cricket with the local boys.

When the boys, who were playing cricket with the victim, were questioned, the kin discovered that during the play, the boy had gone to the roof to fetch the ball. The boy's body was soon found covered in blood inside the hall of Rajarshi Mandapam.

Kotwali police said the middle of the third floor of the building was covered with a plastic cover and the boy probably fell through it to his death.

