Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 15 (ANI): The MLAs who defected from the BSP to the ruling Congress are raising voice for Cabinet expansion and political appointments in Rajasthan.

Speaking to media on whether it was decided to have the faction's participation in government formation, Congress MLA Sandeep Yadav said, "There are issues in Cabinet expansion, but it should be done now. It is been delayed for a long time. Whenever it is suitable for Rajasthan Chief Minister and circumstances are right, he will take the decision."

"No such condition. We had joined them for development in our respective areas. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot always prioritises those who support him, and we have faith in him that he will consider us," he added.

One of the senior leaders amongst the six MLAs who broke away from the BSP, Rajendra Guda on Monday stated, "Nearly a year ago, 19 MLAs had left Congress, and had it not been us-10 independents and 6 BSP MLAs, the Rajasthan government would not have been preparing for its first anniversary. Why does not high command understand it? They did not have a majority and we saved the government."

Six BSP MLAs, including Rajendra Guda, had merged with Congress and are crucial to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's number strength in the Assembly. The remaining BSP MLAs include Lakhan Meena, Deepchand Kheria, Sandeep Yadav, J.S. Awana, and Wajib Ali.

However, indicating Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle and expansion is likely being put on a hold, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday informed that doctors have advised Gehlot to avoid one-on-one meeting.

Earlier, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday said that a Cabinet reshuffle will soon take place in the state and asserted there is no problem within the party's state unit.

After Jitin Prasada, a close aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shifted to its political rival - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, speculation is on about more leaders following his suit, including Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who is currently in Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)