Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)[India], March 17 (ANI): Reading out his first Budget in the Vidhan Sabha, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced a slew of green energy schemes, aiming to promote green energy and curbing illegal mining.

During his speech, the chief minister said Himachal Pradesh will be developed as a "Model State for Electric Vehicles". Electric vehicles will be encouraged in a phased manner with the collaboration of private and public sectors.

Sukhu also announced Rs 50 lakh subsidy to the youth in the state to purchase e-buses. He said 500 e-buses would be bought for the state transport and the state would establish 12 bus stations.

The CM said the state would be developed as a 'Green Energy State' by March 31, 2026. A target to set up solar energy projects of 500 MW in 2023-24.

In order to curb illegal mining, he also announced that flying squads would be formed.

According to the CM, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) daily wage is being raised from Rs 212 to Rs 240 and for tribal areas, it is raised to Rs 294. He also stressed that 9 lakh people will get benefit from it.

A bus port in Hamirpur would be established with a cost of Rs 10 crore. The term "bus port" is used in EPLAN as a short term for PLC connection points with function definitions of the category -- Network or bus cable connection. According to the CM's Budget speech, Aadarsh shops would be set up for products of the self-help groups.

Sukhu said fish farming will be promoted and an 80 per cent subsidy will be given on setting up fish ponds. The CM said this had been done based on a survey and trout farming will be promoted to supplement farmers' income.

He also said a fishermen's training centre would be set up, where 600 fishermen would be trained. In addition, cast nets are to be given to these 500 youth who would be trained.

Under the Water regulation and management bill, a pilot-basis drinking water scheme would be established for nagar panchayats and villages. The chief minister also said the Bureau of Investment Promotion would establish plug and play facility for the industry to make Himachal Pradesh an investment-friendly state. (ANI)

