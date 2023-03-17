Ghaziabad, March 17: A video of a groom and some 'baraatis' performing stunts on moving cars in Ghaziabad's Modinagar has gone viral on social media. Uttar Pradesh: Youths Perform Stunt With Firecrackers in Moving Car in Meerut, Video Goes Viral.

While the groom stood out in a sunroof car, the other men were seen climbing out of the windows of the five cars that followed, with loud music playing inside. Viral Video: Man Performs Car Stunts, Drives SUV Recklessly in Noida; Probe Launched.

Groom, ‘Baraatis’ Perform Stunts on Moving Cars in Ghaziabad:

After the 44-second video went viral, police took cognisance of the matter. So far, the exact date of the incident has not been ascertained. Police said that investigation into the matter is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2023 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).