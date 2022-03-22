New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The continuous run of 12 consecutive full sittings of the Rajya Sabha during the second half of the Budget session without forced adjournments was interrupted on Tuesday after the Upper House was adjourned by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu following the ruckus created by the opposition parties on the issue of the fuel price rise.

The last eight full sittings of the first part of this Budget session and the first four sittings of the ongoing second part of this session were without adjournments.

The previous record of 13 full sittings of the House without forced adjournments was during the Monsoon session of 2019.

The opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and Congress, created pandemonium in the House after the Rajya Sabha Chairman rejected their plea to hold a discussion on the issue of the rising fuel prices under Rule 267.

The TMC MPs trooped into the well of the Upper House and started sloganeering against the government while holding placards.

Rajya Sabha missed the opportunity of setting a new record for a continuous run of the House without adjournments after three years today, said a senior official.

With the Opposition MPs not yielding to Chairman's request to allow the smooth functioning of the House and take up the Zero Hour, Naidu adjourned the House till noon. (ANI)

