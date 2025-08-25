Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): The death toll in the Bulandshahr road accident has increased to nine after one of the three critically injured people passed away on Monday, Bulandshahr District Magistrate Shruti said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a financial compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the severely injured people.

"Nine people have died in the collision between a trolley and a tanker this morning. Ten people were referred to Aligarh, while two patients are in critical condition. The injured people are being properly treated and are being discharged upon treatment," DM Shruti told ANI.

She added, "Chief Minister has announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the severely injured people. The government is providing the treatment to the injured people."

On Monday morning, a container truck had hit a tractor trolley in Bulandshahr.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of the eight people killed in the Bulandshahr road accident.

According to a press release, the Chief Minister took cognisance of the accident and has directed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

Meerut Range DIG Kalanidhi Naithani said, "In the morning, information was received that a container truck had hit a tractor trolley. This tractor trolley was coming from Kasganj, in which about 61 people were travelling. The injured were sent to different hospitals."

According to the Bulandshahr Police, the truck has been seized, and the driver is still absconding.

DIG Naithani further said, "And any other rescue-related action is being done here by a joint team of the DM and SSP. The relatives have been informed. And all the teams, administration and police are working here to ensure that whatever rescue and treatment work is needed is done as best as possible." (ANI)

