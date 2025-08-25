Mumbai, August 25: The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch next month with major design changes and upgrades to the specifications and features. Reports have said that Apple would manufacture all the iPhone 17 models in India to tackle the US tariffs and reliance on China. The company is planning to expand its presence in India by opening a new store in Pune next week. Apple has three major retail stores in India: Mumbai BKC, New Delhi Saket, and Bengaluru Hebbal.

According to reports, the tech giant will launch the fourth Apple store in Pune at KOPA Mall, Koregaon Park, next week. The store will be inaugurated in early September 2025, likely before or after the launch of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 models. Apple's major focus would be the Pro Max, Pro, and Air models, say reports. Motorola Edge 60 PRO in ‘Walnut Finish’ Option Will Go on Sale Today in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of New Colour Variant.

Apple Pune Retail Store Details

Apple will open its second store in Maharashtra in early September, covering a 10,000 sq. ft. area. It will be the fourth exclusive retail store opened by the iPhone maker in the county. Despite the early reports, the company has yet to confirm the official date of the launch via its Apple India website or official handle. Besides, the reports said that Apple would also open its next stores in cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.

iPhone 17 Series Prices, Specifications and features

iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature triple 48MP rear cameras (primary, ultrawide, telephoto) and a 24MP front camera. It is expected to get a new squircle-shaped rear bump, a 5,000mAh equivalent battery, a 6.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, and Apple’s A19 Pro chip. The phone could launch at a starting price of INR 1,64,990.

The iPhone 17 Pro will likely share the same design and A19 Pro processor as the Pro Max, but with a 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display. It may feature a 48MP + 12MP + 48MP (telephoto) rear camera setup, a 24MP front camera, and a 3,600mAh equivalent battery. The iPhone 17 Pro could launch at a starting price of INR 1,39,990.

iPhone 17 Air will likely be just 5.5 mm thick, making it Apple’s slimmest phone yet. It may feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, A19 processor, 48MP single rear camera, and 24MP selfie camera. With a 2,800mAh equivalent battery and design similar to iPhone 16e, iPhone 17 Air could launch at a starting price of INR 99,990.

iPhone 17, the base model, may feature a 48MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP selfie camera. It is expected to launch with the A19 chipset, though some reports suggest Apple might stick with the A18. The phone could come with a 3,600mAh equivalent battery, a 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, and the iPhone 17 price could start at INR 89,990. Realme P4 5G Sale Begins in India Today With 7,000mAh Battery, Check Price, Specifications and Features Here; Realme P4 Pro 5G Sale Starts on August 27, 2025.

The fifth model, iPhone 17e, is expected to launch around February 2025. It will have a 6.1-inch OLED 60Hz display, an A19 chip, a 12MP front camera, a 48MP primary camera, Face ID, Dynamic Island, and a new design.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).