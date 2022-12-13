New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said a significant portion of drugs like heroin, cocaine, and hashish are being smuggled into the country through sea route.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said as per inputs received from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the main drugs smuggled through the sea route are heroin, cocaine, hashish and Amphetamine type Stimulants (ATS).

"The percentage of these drugs smuggled through sea route vis a vis total seizures is significant, though their percentage varies from year to year," Sitharaman said.

In the current year till November 30, of the 3,017kg heroin seized, 55 per cent or 1,664 kg was through sea route. Of the 122 kg cocaine seized, 84 per cent or 103kg was through sea route.

In the case of hashis and ATS seized till November this year, 23 per cent and 30 per cent were being smuggled through the sea route.

Sitharaman said various central law enforcement agencies and state police departments monitor and control drug smuggling in India. A narco coordination centre (NCORD) has been set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs for effective co-ordination among various law enforcement agencies.

A dedicated Anti Narcotics Task Force has been established in each of the 35 states/ union territories to control menace of drug trafficking.

The Multi-Agency Maritime Security Group (MAMSG) set up under the aegis of National Security Council Secretariat, also monitors smuggling of drugs through sea routes, Sitharaman added.

In reply to a separate question, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the gross tax revenue to GDP ratio increased to 11.43 per cent in 2021-22 fiscal, from 10.25 per cent in 2020-21.

He said in 2021-22 the gross tax revenue was Rs 27.1 lakh crore, while the gross domestic product (GDP) was Rs 237 lakh crore. The gross tax revenue to GDP ratio was 11.43 per cent.

In 2020-21, the gross tax revenue was Rs 20.3 lakh crore and the GDP was Rs 198 lakh crore. The tax to GDP ratio was 10.25 per cent. In 2019-20, the gross tax revenue and GDP was Rs 20.1 lakh crore and Rs 201 lakh crore, respectively. The ratio of tax to GDP was 10 per cent.

