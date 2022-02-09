New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Sanjay Malhotra has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Financial Services as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre late Tuesday.

Malhotra, a 1990-batch lAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, is currently Chairman and Managing Director, REC Ltd.

Manoj Ahuja, chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Ahuja, a 1990-batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre, will take over as Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare upon superannuation of Sanjay Agarawal on March 31.

Alkesh Kumar Sharma has been named as the Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat. He is currently Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat.

S Kishore, Special Secretary, Department of Commerce will be Chairman, Staff Selection Commission, the order said.

Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petro-Chemicals. P Daniel has been named as Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

He is currently Additional Secretary in the anti-corruption watchdog.

