Vidisha (MP), Oct 30 (PTI) A private bus with 23 passengers on board caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Monday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, police said.

The bus caught fire on the Bhopal-Sagar Highway near Chakk Patni area, around 20 km from the district headquarters, around 1 pm, additional superintendent of police Sameer Yadav told PTI.

Also Read | Priyank Kharge Alleges Karnataka Leaders Took Rs 1,000 Crore From Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Carry Out Operation Lotus.

The driver stopped the bus after noticing smoke coming from the rear end of the vehicle, and all passengers with their belongings alighted safely, he said.

Fire tenders fought the blaze, but it engulfed and gutted the bus, the official said, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Also Read | Angad Bedi Shines at International Athletics Championship, Dedicates Gold Medal to Late Father Bishan Singh Bedi!.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)