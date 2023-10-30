Actor Angad Bedi, who is known for films like Pink, Ghoomer, and Dear Zindagi, among others, marked his international sports debut by clinching gold in the 400-metre race at the Open International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship held in Dubai. An emotional Angad dedicated his win to his late father and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, who passed away on October 23 at the age of 77. Angad Bedi Wins Gold in Dubai Sprinting Event, Dedicates Victory to Late Father Bishan Singh Bedi in Heartwarming Post

Competing against a field of seasoned athletes, Angad finished the race in 67 seconds. Earlier this year, he had clinched the silver in a tournament held in Mumbai. Reflecting on his achievement, Angad said, "This win is dedicated to my father... He always said to keep your head down and let your actions speak. I have always been deeply inspired by his wisdom. I did this race because that’s what my father would have wanted. It’s my way of honouring him and his legacy. Sportsmanship is in my blood."

He added, “I want to do exactly what my father would have expected of me. I did this race in honour of him and the values that he has instilled in me during his wonderful life. He will always be there with me as my guiding light. I am also deeply grateful for the guidance and mentorship of my coach Miranda, whose expertise has been instrumental in my progress."

Angad honed his skills under the guidance of his coach, Brinston Miranda. On the acting front, Angad has A Legal Affair in the pipeline. He is also gearing up for his debut in the southern film industry with Hi Nanna alongside Mrunal Thakur and Nani.

