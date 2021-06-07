Mumbai, June 7: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Sunday informed that the local bus service will resume in Mumbai from Monday onwards.

The decision has been taken following the 5-step unlock which is currently in process in the Maharashtra capital city.

"The number of passengers will not be more than the total number of seats in any bus and wearing of face mask will be mandatory for every passenger," said the BEST. Delhi Unlock Updates: Markets, Offices to Re-Open; Metro Services to Resume with 50% Capacity From Today.

Restaurants, shops selling non-essential items, and public places are set to reopen from Monday in Mumbai but malls, theatres, and multiplexes will continue to remain shut.

"The restaurants to operate at 50 per cent capacity for dining till 4 pm on weekdays," as per the new guidelines issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, earlier on Sunday, said that that the local administration can take a call on easing or tightening restrictions in their zones as the intensity of the pandemic varies across the state.

Maharashtra is under lockdown till June 15.

COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Maharashtra as only 12,557 fresh infections were recorded, the state's public health department informed on Sunday.

With 14,433 fresh discharges, the state's coronavirus recovery rate climbed to 95.05 per cent. As many as 233 deaths due to COVID-19 were registered on Sunday.

At present, there are 1,85,527 active cases in Maharashtra while 55,43,267 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.72 per cent.

