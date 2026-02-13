Jaipur, February 13: A McDonald’s outlet in Jaipur has come under scrutiny after Rajasthan food safety authorities found serious hygiene violations during a surprise inspection at the Gaurav Tower location. Officials detected degraded cooking oil exceeding safety limits and seized spoiled produce, prompting immediate regulatory action.

Degraded Cooking Oil Found Above Safety Limits

The inspection, conducted by the Rajasthan Health Department, revealed nearly 40 liters of cooking oil that had been repeatedly reused and had turned extremely dark. On-site testing showed that the oil’s Total Polar Compounds (TPC) level had exceeded the maximum permissible limit of 25 percent set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. FSSAI Bans Misuse of ORS Labelling Across India, Orders Strict Compliance for Food Business Operators.

According to Dr. Manish Mittal, Chief Medical Health Officer Jaipur II, oil used for non vegetarian food recorded a TPC level of 28 percent, while oil used for vegetarian items reached 31 percent, both considered unsafe for consumption. Excessively reused oil can pose serious health risks, including increased risk of heart disease and other complications.

Spoiled Tomatoes Seized and Destroyed

During the inspection, officials also discovered approximately 40 kilograms of rotten tomatoes stored inside the outlet’s cold storage area. The spoiled produce was immediately destroyed to prevent its use in food preparation. Amul Milk Fails FSSAI Standards for Coliform Bacteria, High TPC Levels Found in Mother Dairy and Country Delight Pouches: Report.

Food Safety Officer Sushil Chotwani said the outlet was instructed to replace the degraded oil immediately and strictly follow food safety protocols. Authorities noted that repeated reheating of oil throughout the day was a violation of established food safety norms.

Improvement Notice Issued to McDonald’s Outlet

The restaurant has been issued an improvement notice under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and has been given 14 days to correct violations. Failure to comply may result in strict action, including suspension of the outlet’s food license.

Connaught Plaza Restaurants, the franchise operator of McDonald’s in North and East India, said it is cooperating with authorities and remains committed to maintaining global hygiene and food safety standards.

More Inspections Likely Across Jaipur

Food safety officials indicated that similar inspections may be carried out at other fast food outlets across Jaipur to ensure compliance with safety regulations. The incident has raised concerns about food handling practices and highlighted the importance of strict monitoring to protect public health.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

