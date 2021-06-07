New Delhi, June 7: As part of the unlocking process after the COVID-19 cases reduced significantly in the national capital, more relaxations will come into effect from today as announced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

As per the official circular by the Delhi government, shops in malls, markets, market complexes, standalone shops and neighborhood shops will open with the restrictions of even-odd and timings from Monday. Delhi Unlock Update: Metro Services Reopen For Public With 50% Capacity After 1.5 Months of Lockdown.

However, cinemas and theatres, restaurants (except home delivery/take away), bars, gyms, spas, barber shops, saloons, beauty parlours and any shop pertaining to entertainment/amusement services have not been permitted to operate.

Delhi Metro, which was suspended since May 10, will also resume services with 50 per cent capacity.

The private offices will also be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff.

"In government offices, Group A staff will be allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity while group B with 50 per cent staff," the Chief Minister had said.

As per the circular, since liquor shops are not in the prohibited list in the original curfew order dated April 19, 2021, therefore it will be allowed on an even-odd basis and within prescribed timings.

The revenue services in district-like registry will be functional. Self-employed persons such as electricians, plumbers and repairing of water purifiers are already allowed vide DDMA order dated April 25, 2021.

The government had said that a decision will be taken soon regarding the opening up of gyms, spas, salons in the city.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the lockdown will continue in Delhi by easing upon a few restrictions.

With a dip seen in active COVID-19 cases, Delhi had begun the unlocking process from May 31 after the government permitted factories and the construction sector to resume operations.

On April 20, Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. On April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown was extended a few times since then. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, the Chief Minister announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from May 31 in a phased manner.

