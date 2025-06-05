Thane, Jun 5 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a couple for allegedly cheating a 48-year-old businessman of Rs 21 lakh after promising him a petrol pump dealership in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Thursday.

The businessman, based at Kalyan in Thane district, runs an LPG distribution agency in Uttar Pradesh.

The couple, residing at Wagle Estate in Thane city, approached him between June 2019 and November 2021 with an offer of a petrol pump dealership in Navi Mumbai and demanded Rs 50 lakh for the same, the official from Kolsewadi police station said.

The businessman told the duo that he could not arrange the full amount, after which they asked him to pay Rs 20 lakh initially and the rest after allotment.

The man then paid Rs 21.02 lakh to the accused, the police said.

"Despite several follow-ups and repeated assurances, the dealership was never allotted. When the victim confronted the accused, they failed to provide any satisfactory response and turned evasive," the official stated.

Based on the businessman's complaint, the police on June 1 registered an FIR against the couple under legal provisions for cheating and other charges, he said.

