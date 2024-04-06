Jorhat (Assam) [India], April 6 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Saturday that, by 2026, there will be no existence of the Congress party in Assam.

"By 2026, Congress will be no more in Assam. Congress will remain just a party name, like Janata Party, CPI, CPI (M). If you go to the Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, then you will see that the rooms are empty; there is no worker. It will continue just like a party name," said the Assam CM.

As election fervour grips Assam ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 19, political activities are at a peak, and on Saturday, Sarma took a jibe at the state of the Congress party while campaigning for BJP candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi in Titabar of Jorhat Lok Sabha seat.

Responding to queries about Gaurav Gogoi's solo campaign as Congress candidate, Sarma said, "The Congress is now short not only on leaders but also on grassroots workers."

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Nalbari on April 17.

Regarding criticisms of the Orunudoi scheme, Sarma dismissed claims, stating, "The public is well aware; labelling it as such only reveals ignorance. Those who term it 'jumla' are themselves purveyors of deceit. This time, we will win from Jorhat by a margin of 3 lakh votes. The Congress party is now facing the crisis of workers."

Orunodoi scheme envisages poverty eradication and socio-economic inclusion of financially vulnerable families of the state through sustained financial assistance.

Responding humorously to Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, Bhupen Bora's prediction of a change in Assam's CM, Sarma remarked, "Certainly, if he joins BJP, the CM will indeed change."

As election dynamics evolve, the political landscape in Assam remains dynamic, with parties strategising vigorously for electoral success.

In this Lok Sabha election in Assam, the BJP is contesting in 11 out of 14 seats, while its ally parties, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), are contesting in two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri) and UPPL in one seat (Kokrajhar), respectively.

There are a total of 14 parliamentary constituencies in Assam. Elections for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

Meanwhile, the election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 7 of the 14 seats in Assam. Both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) claimed three seats each. During the 2019 elections, the BJP increased its seat count to 9, while the Congress maintained its three seats, and the AIUDF won a single seat. (ANI)

