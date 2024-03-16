Jaipur, Mar 16 (PTI) Apart from Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, an assembly bypoll will also be held in the state on April 26, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission on Saturday.

The bypoll in Bagidora assembly constituency under Banswara parliamentary constituency will be held along with the second phase of Lok Sabha polls.

The Lok Sabha elections for all 25 seats in Rajasthan will be held in two phases: April 19 and April 26.

In the first phase on April 19, 12 seats -- Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur -- will go to polls.

The second phase would cover the remaining 13 seats -- Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran.

Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls and the assembly bypoll will be held on April 26, as per the schedule announced by the poll panel.

The Bagidora assembly bypoll is being held as the seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya joined the BJP a few days back. Malviya is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Banswara seat as a BJP candidate.

Lok Sabha polls in the country will be held in seven phases, with the first phase on April 19 and the last phase on June 1. Counting of votes will take place on June 4.

