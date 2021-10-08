New Delhi, Oct 8: A 30-year-old cab driver was stabbed to death by two persons allegedly after he refused to give them lift in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, police said on Friday. Both the accused have been arrested, they said.

On Thursday at 6.50 pm, one Vipin Kumar (30) was admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital with stab injury on his thigh and died during treatment due to excessive bleeding, police said.

The two accused were known to Kumar and requested a lift in his vehicle till Jahangirpuri, but he refused. This led to a scuffle and the accused attacked him with a knife, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Also Read | Gujarat Govt Extends Night Curfew in 8 Cities Till November 10; Check Names of Cities Here.

The locals caught one of the accused, Tajim (22), a resident of Jahangirpuri, on the spot and handed him over to police, the DCP said.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bharat Nagar police station and investigation was taken up, police said.

The other accused, Pawan, also resident of Jahangirpuri, was also arrested, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)