Ahmedabad, October 8: In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gujarat government on Friday extended the night curfew in eight cities of the state till November 10. These cities include Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Harassed and Beaten, Forced To Commit Suicide by Husband, Stepson in Vadodara.

The curfew will be enforced from 12 pm to 6 am.

Tweet By ANI:

Gujarat: Night curfew has been extended by a month in eight cities - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh & Bhavnagar - between 12 pm and 6 am, till 10th November — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

Earlier on September 14, the state government extended the night curfew in the major cities of Gujarat till September 25.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)