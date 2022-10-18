New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday announced that the government has approved the minimum support prices (MSPs) for all rabi crops for marketing season 2023-24.

The minister said the absolute highest increase in MSP approved for lentil (masoor) is at Rs 500 per quintal; wheat is at Rs 110 per quintal; barley is at Rs 100 per quintal; gram is at Rs 105 per quintal, rapeseed and mustard is at Rs 400 per quintal and safflower is at Rs 209 per quintal.

The actual MSP for wheat, barley, gram, masoor, rapeseed and mustard, and safflower during 2022-23 were at Rs 2,015, Rs 1,635, Rs 5,230, Rs 5,500, Rs 5,050, and Rs 5,441 per quintal, respectively. (ANI)

