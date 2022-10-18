Raipur, 17 October: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel on Monday virtually launched procurement operations of Urad, Arhar, and Moong at Minimum Support Price (MSP) in 20 procurement centers across the state. The move aims to encourage farmers to grow pulses and promote the cultivation of pulses in the state.

"The procurement of these crops at support price will give a boost to the income of farmers. Farmers will now have the option that they will be able to sell Arhar, Moong and Urad crops whereever they get a higher price", said the Chief Minister. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Chairs Cabinet Meeting, Takes These Key Decisions.

Through Chhattisgarh State Co-operative Marketing Federation Maryadit (Markfed), tur and urad crops will be purchased at the minimum support price of Rs.6600 per quintal and moong crop at Rs.7755 per quintal. Keeping in view the convenience of farmers, as many as 20 procurement centers have been established in the state. Urad and Moong will be procured from 17 October to December 16 this year while Arhar will be procured from March 13, 2023, to May 12, 2023. Under this scheme, Arhar will be procured from registered farmers at the rate of 4 quintals per acre, Moong 2 quintals per acre, and Urad 3 quintals per acre.

To avail the benefits of the scheme, the farmers sowing these crops should get themselves registered on the kisan.cg.nic.in the portal by submitting the photocopy of B-I, P-II, Aadhar card, and bank passbook along with the loan book and application form to the authorities concerned. The registration for the same will end on October 31 this year.

Meanwhile, the state government led by Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel is taking concrete steps to encourage farmers to adopt sustainable agriculture and modern agricultural technology. For this, farmer-friendly schemes are being operated by the state government at the grassroots level. Urad, Moong, and Arhar crops are also grown in good quantity in Chhattisgarh. Urad is cultivated in about 122.01 hectares in Jashpur, Surguja, Gariyaband, Raigarh, and Kondagaon regions while Moong is grown in about 16.34 hectares in Janjgir, Raigarh, Kabirdham, Kondagaon, and Jashpur regions and Arhar is cultivated in 120.31 hectares in Kabirdham, Jashpur, Balrampur, Rajnandgaon and Surguja regions.

20 Procurement and Storage Centers Established Across the State

Procurement of these crops will be done in a total of 20 procurement centers established across the state. These centers have been established in Bilaigarh of Baloda Bazar district, Gariyaband, Basna of Mahasamund district, Durg, Than Khamaria of Bemetara district, Pandariya of Kabirdham district, Rajnandgaon, Mungeli, Marwahi of Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, Bodasagar of Janjgir district, Korba, Rajpur of Balrampur district, Surajpur, Ambikapur of Surguja district, Bagicha of Jashpur district, Manendragarh of Koriya district, Kondagaon, Kanker, Loharsingh-2 of Raigarh district and Narayanpur. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Releases Rs 1866.39 Crore to Beneficiaries of Three Ambitious Schemes.

Cabinet ministers including Shri Ravindra Choubey, Shri TS Singh Deo, Shri Tamradhwaj Sahu, Shri Mohammad Akbar, Shri Premsai Singh Tekam, Shri Kawasi Lakhma, Dr. Shivkumar Dahriya, Shri Amarjeet Bhagat, Shri Jai Singh Agrawal, Smt. Anila Bhediya, Shri. Guru Rudra Kumar, Shri Umesh Patel, Chief Minister's Agriculture Advisor Shri Pradeep Sharma, Chief Secretary Shri Amitabh Jain, Agriculture Production Commissioner Dr. Kamal Preet Singh, Chief Minister's Secretary Shri Siddharth Komal Singh Pardeshi, Dr. S. Bharathidasan, Shri Ankit Anand, Deputy Secretary Ms. Soumya Chaurasia along with other senior officials were present on the occasion.